Las Vegas police seek 80-year-old man considered 'missing, endangered'

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 14:40:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding an 80-year-old man who authorities consider to be missing and endangered.

Police say Jari Scriven might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen on Nov. 30 around 11 a.m. in Las Vegas wearing a red/brown shirt, light-colored blue jeans and house slippers.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

