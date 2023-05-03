Missing 12-year-old girl last seen on Monday in the northwest valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old, Amoni Houston.

She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Amoni Houston was last seen on Monday at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Amoni Houston and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.