Las Vegas police searching for driver in valley hit-and-run that left one person dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in an evening hit-and-run that left one person dead.

It happened around 5:42 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Laredo Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2021 Audi TT was heading south on Rainbow at the same time a 2007 Chevrolet van was heading west on Laredo, police said.

The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign, authorities said, and the Audi and Chevrolet crashed.

The van rotated, hitting a pedestrian crossing Laredo Street.

Authorities said the driver of the van ran from the scene after the crash.

The Audi’s driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they determined the pedestrian was beyond resuscitation.

The pedestrian’s death was the 48th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.