Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police searching for an endangered woman

Untitled design (70).png
LVMPD
Untitled design (70).png
Posted at 10:39 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 01:39:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One woman is missing and in potential emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for 72-year-old Norma Dejesus. Dejesus was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Norma Dejesus and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH