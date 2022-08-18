Las Vegas police searching for an endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is missing and in potential emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for 72-year-old Norma Dejesus. Dejesus was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Norma Dejesus and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.