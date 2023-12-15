Las Vegas police searching for 8-year-old last seen near MLK, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for 8-year-old Jamar Richardson Jr.
The missing persons detail say he may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He was last seen Thursday afternoon around 2:13 p.m. in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue crossing MLK Boulevard.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with the hoodie up, black sweatpants, and black and white Nike shoes. He also has short-braided hair.
Anyone with information regarding Richardson Jr. and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.