Las Vegas police searching for 71-year-old woman last seen in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 71-year-old Claire Anne Daniels.

Police said she might be in possible severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Daniels was last seen April 1 in the 4600 block of Vegas Drive.

In the flyer provided by police, it says that she's 5'7", 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Daniels and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.