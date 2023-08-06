Las Vegas police searching for 67-year-old man who went missing in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 67-year-old David Liller.

Police said Liller may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen at the 200 block of N. Lamb Boulevard around 5 p.m Friday. This is near Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in the east valley. According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with "FEDEX" wording, a blue and white plaid button-up shirt, dark blue shorts and black shoes.

He also has a beard and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information regarding Liller and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.