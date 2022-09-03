Las Vegas police search for missing adult last seen near Rezzo Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kyle Kaloi. Police say he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Kaloi was last seen on Thursday, at approximately 10:05 p.m., near the 300 block of Rezzo St.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black leather jacket and blue jeans, carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Kaloi and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.