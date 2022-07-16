Las Vegas police search for minor in potential need of medical assistance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Olivia Townsend who was last seen in the 5100 block of E. Sahara wearing white pajamas with light-colored designs and gray/pink slip-ons on Friday.

LVMPD says Townsend may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

LVMPD Olivia Townsend

Those with information regarding Townsend’s whereabouts are asked to contact LVMPDt at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

LVMPD Olivia Townsend