Las Vegas police search for 39-year-old missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Crystal Gilpin.

Police say 39-year-old Gilpin might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Gilpin was last seen on Tuesday, at approximately 6:00 a.m., in the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle, near Chaparral High School. She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Crystal Gilpin and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.