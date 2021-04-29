Watch
Las Vegas police say two groups arguing led to gunfire

KTNV
Posted at 8:49 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 23:49:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there was a shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Nellis Oasis Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Gowen Road.

Police say two groups were arguing and exchanged gunfire.

There are no injuries and no one is in custody.

LVMPD officers are on the scene conducting a preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

