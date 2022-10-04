Las Vegas police say stabbing suspect punched officer; officer investigated for use of force

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A use of force investigation is underway at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after a stabbing on Tuesday morning.

The department issued a statement after inquiries from media related to a video circulating on social media.

Preliminary details from LVMPD indicate officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the area of Washington and Oasis avenues at 9:02 a.m. They found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"Officers also made contact with the female suspect, who had attacked two other people with a knife at a nearby park," according to LVMPD. "As the officers were attempting to detain the suspect, she punched one of the officers."

The officer's use of force is under investigation, and the woman is in custody, LVMPD officials stated.

Police say one officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

"As part of the investigation, the Use of Force is being reviewed to ensure all tactics and force used by officers were within department policies," officials stated.