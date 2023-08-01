Las Vegas police respond to murder-suicide in northwestern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police responded to a murder-suicide in the northwest valley on Monday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 12:55 p.m. to a residence located in the 2800 block of Crown Ridge Drive regarding a welfare check.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive male and female inside the home, both of which were pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

An investigation conducted by homicide detectives determined that the male shot his wife and then himself.

The identification of the decedents, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.