LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they are on the scene at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino after hearing initial reports from 911 callers indicating there was a person with a gun.

However, LVMPD says there is no credible information that shots have been fired and officers have not found any victims.

Police say they are trying to find the person who allegedly waved a firearm.

We are trying to find the person who allegedly waved the firearm. This investigation is just starting and we will know more soon. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

