LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man and woman each face charges of disorderly conduct after police in Las Vegas responded to reports of a person with a gun at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

According to police documents, a man and woman were arrested related to an incident on Monday in which 911 callers said a man was waving a gun on the property.

Police say there was no evidence of a shooting or victims, but according to police documents, officers say security footage shows the two people causing the incident, which caused panic.

"We have units on scene talking to people at the property. So far, no firearm has been located. Investigating officers can find no evidence, so far, that anyone waved or displayed a firearm inside of the casino," LVMPD said on the department's official Twitter page early on in the investigation.

We are trying to find the person who allegedly waved the firearm. This investigation is just starting and we will know more soon. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 28, 2021

An arrest report says the woman is seen in security footage approaching a group of people inside the MGM property. She appeared to be in a "verbal altercation" with the group, police say, and the man is seen joining in shortly after.

The footage then shows the group walking away from the pair, police say, and the woman following them. The report also says she appeared to be yelling.

The report goes on to say the group of people, along with other guests at the hotel, were then seen running and the man was "chasing the group with his hand inside a small duffle bag, appearing as if he had a concealed weapon inside of it."

Police found a gun inside the duffle bag after the incident. The man is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

This story has been updated with details from the arrest reports.

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