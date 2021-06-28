Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police respond to MGM Grand after reports of person with gun

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
This image shows the world-famous MGM Grand in Las Vegas as seen in May 2021
The MGM Grand is a world-famous hotel and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip as seen in May 2021
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 19:08:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they are on the scene at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino after hearing initial reports from 911 callers indicating there was a person with a gun.

However, LVMPD says there is no credible information that shots have been fired and officers have not found any victims.

Police say they are trying to find the person who allegedly waved a firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH