Las Vegas police respond to crash involving pedestrian in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to an automobile crash involving a pedestrian near Sandhill Road and Owens Avenue at about 7:38 p.m. on June 7.

The person struck was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Due to the extent of injuries, LVMPD's Fatal Detail is on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

