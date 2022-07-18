Las Vegas police report 9-year-old missing, last seen Monday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 9-year-old David Pina.

Pina was last seen on Monday around 7 a.m. near the 1900 block of Capistrano Avenue. This is near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road according to Google Maps.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue/black Champion shirt, khaki shorts and blue tennis shoes with bright orange shoelaces.

Anyone with information regarding David Pina and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.