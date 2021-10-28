Las Vegas police release bodycam video from crash involving Gov. Steve Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the body camera footage from the crash involving Gov. Steve Sisolak on Oct. 17.

Sisolak was cited in the incident that took place at the intersection of Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

In the videos released, you see the governor sitting on the curb next to his vehicle talking with police.

Sisolak at one point talks with a nurse and his security detail and decides to go to University Medical Center to be checked out.

Nevada's First Lady Kathy Sisolak is also seen in the videos talking with her husband and the police. She was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and arrived on the scene in her own car.