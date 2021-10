LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak is home resting after being involved in a two-car crash in Southwest Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of W Russell Rd & S Rainbow Blvd.

In a statement released by the Governor's office, it says that the Governor and the other driver both appeared to have minor, external injuries but were both taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Governor was released from the hospital at 3:10 p.m.