Gov. Sisolak determined to be at fault for weekend crash by police, both drivers cited

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say Gov. Steve Sisolak failed to yield the right of way at an intersection in the south part of the valley over the weekend and is at fault for a crash that followed.

Both drivers were cited by police. The other driver involved was cited for speeding.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard.

PREVIOUS: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak involved in car crash in Las Vegas

According to a report of the crash from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sisolak was heading southbound on Rainbow while the other driver was heading northbound.

The report says Sisolak told officers he made a complete stop at the intersection and then pulled forward slightly to see if it was clear to make a left turn. He said another car was blocking his view and that the car behind him beeped its horn and so he pulled forward slightly. That's when he was hit by the northbound vehicle, he told police.

That intersection has a sign that reads "yield on flashing yellow arrow," the report says.

The other driver told police she approached the intersection on a green light and that it changed to yellow just as she was entering it. She told officers the first driver, Sisolak, drove in front of her and she guessed she was traveling around 45 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Both the north and southbound lanes have a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

Because of the extent of the damage, both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. The report says Sisolak's vehicle rotated into the landscape of a business on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital to get checked out and were reported to have minor injuries by authorities.

Police say computer data from the vehicles show the second driver was traveling 62 miles per hour just before the crash and slowed down to 43 at the moment of impact. Sisolak's vehicle was traveling 15 miles per hour at the moment of impact.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment, police said.

The report shows Nevada Highway Patrol gave the second driver a field sobriety test, which she passed. The report does not mention if Sisolak was given the same test.



