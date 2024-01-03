Las Vegas police officer pleads guilty to lewdness, kidnapping charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer accused of having sex with minors has agreed to a plea deal.

In 2020, Christopher Peto was arrested after police received an anonymous tip claiming he was having sex with two female juveniles, that were between 13 and 16 years old, and that it had been going on for a year and a half.

According to an arrest report, Peto paid the girls to have sex with him. When being interviewed by police, Peto denied knowing one of the girls but admitted to knowing the other. He admitted to giving her a ride as well as loaning her money. When asked why, Peto allegedly told investigators it was because he was trying to date the girl's mother who he knew was struggling financially. He denied having sex with them.

Court records show Peto was facing 19 felony charges. According to the plea deal, he has agreed to plead guilty to two of those charges while court records state the other 17 charges have not been addressed by the court.

The plea agreement states Peto has agreed to an Alford plea to plead guilty to attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 16 and second-degree kidnapping.

An Alford plea is when a defendant does not admit guilty but they believe the State can present enough evidence at trial that a jury could find the defendant guilty of a greater offense or more offenses than what they are pleading guilty to.

According to the plea agreement, Peto could face up to 15 years in prison.