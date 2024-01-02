Las Vegas police officer found dead after his arrest for stalking, home invasion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer was found dead hours after his arrest on several felony charges.

Jake Freeman, who had been employed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2017, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023 for aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion, and destruction of property.

Channel 13 reviewed an arrest report that outlined officers' probable cause for his arrest. According to that report, he was taken into custody in Henderson at 4:38 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Freeman was found dead in his residence that same day. A medical examiner determined he died by suicide.

Freeman was recently divorced and was arrested at his ex-wife's residence in Henderson, the arrest report states.

The woman told police Freeman showed up at her house on New Year's Eve and sent her a text asking her to come outside and speak with him. When she didn't, he allegedly banged on the front door and front window.

When officers arrived, they asked Freeman why he had driven 30 minutes to her home to speak with her. Police wrote that Freeman "couldn't provide an answer," according to the report.

Freeman told officers he'd been married to his wife for five years, and the two had separated in October 2023. Their divorce was finalized on Dec. 28, the report states.

Freeman's ex-wife described him to police as "very persistent, relentless, and determined when he wants something" and said he "is aggressive and mean when he drinks." She also said her desire for a divorce stemmed from Freeman's past physical abuse, according to the arrest report.

Police wrote that Freeman said he drove to his ex-wife's house after seeing her post on social media that she was going to a Post Malone concert. He's said to have told them that he wanted to know who she was going with, and if it was somebody from his work.

Freeman's ex-wife described several past encounters with Freeman to police, including an incident where she said Freeman tried to stop her from leaving a Christmas party and followed her in his truck. She says he called her and said he would stop if she spoke with him.

The report states she pulled over, but stayed in the car as Freeman walked up to her side door, dropped a gun into her lap and said "Don't give me f—ing attitude" and walked away, which she told police "freaked her out."

Another witness told police that since the divorce, Freeman had made threats to harm himself, saying "I don't have anything left to live for" and "Things are not good. I should just end it."

____

Confidential support from trained counselors is available by calling or texting the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988.

Individuals who speak Spanish can connect directly to Spanish-speaking crisis counselors by calling 988 and pressing option 2, texting “AYUDA” to 988, or chatting online at 988lineadevida.org or 988Lifeline.org.

To learn how to get support for mental health, drug, and alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov.