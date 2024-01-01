Watch Now
LVMPD officer arrested, facing felony stalking, break-in charges

Mugshot of LVMPD Officer Jake Freeman
Posted at 5:49 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 20:49:42-05

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — LVMPD Officer Jake Freeman has been arrested on felony charges and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on December 31.

The three charges include:

  • Aggravated Stalking
  • Attempted Home Invasion
  • Destroy or Injure Real Personal Property of Another

Freeman has been employed by LVMPD since 2017 and is to be placed on suspension of police powers with pay as the investigation ensues.
According to LVMPD, Freeman is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Summerlin Area Command.

