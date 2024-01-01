LVMPD officer arrested, facing felony stalking, break-in charges

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — LVMPD Officer Jake Freeman has been arrested on felony charges and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on December 31.

The three charges include:



Aggravated Stalking

Attempted Home Invasion

Destroy or Injure Real Personal Property of Another

Freeman has been employed by LVMPD since 2017 and is to be placed on suspension of police powers with pay as the investigation ensues.

According to LVMPD, Freeman is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Summerlin Area Command.