Las Vegas police: Missing, endangered 82-year-old woman has been found

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A missing, endangered 82-year-old woman has been located after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the community's help in finding her.

At 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, an LVMPD spokesperson informed Channel 13 Annette Torres had been found and thanked the public for their assistance. The update came just about 30 minutes after police first shared information about their search for Torres.

Police said Torres may be in emotional distress and in need of medical help.

She was last seen on Tuesday, May 20, around 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard in the southwest valley.

Torres is 5'2", weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair. According to the missing persons release, Torres was last seen wearing flip flops, a gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Hospitals were asked to check their registries for Torres and notify police if she had been admitted.

If you have any information on Torres' whereabouts, please contact LVMPD at 702-828-311 or their Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.