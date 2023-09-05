Las Vegas police: Man arrested after weekend shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected killer is in custody after a weekend shooting left a man dead.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Saturday in the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road.

Through the course of the investigation, police said detectives identified 46-year-old Parnell Gaines as the suspect in the case. He was arrested and taken into custody by police on Monday on an open murder charge.

Clark County Detention Records state that Gaines is facing other charges including grand larceny, robbery, domestic violence, a prohibited person owning a gun, and assault.

He's scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.