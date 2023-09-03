Man found shot in driveway of northwest Las Vegas home; suspected killer at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A killer is at large on Sunday after a fatal shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported in the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road, near Alexander Road and Tenaya Way, just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers located the victim in a driveway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Based on a preliminary investigation by LVMPD's Homicide Section, police believe the man "was involved in an argument with another man in the driveway before he was shot."

As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified. Officials with LVMPD didn't immediately say whether they had identified any possible suspects in the case.

Police urged anyone with information about this case to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.