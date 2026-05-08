Las Vegas police looking for victim hit by truck during street takeover event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a victim that was struck by a blue Ford pickup truck during a street takeover event.

This happened on April 25 around 3 a.m. near Mount Hood Street and Ann Road in northeast Las Vegas.

The air unit observed a blue Ford pickup truck performing illegal maneuvers in the intersection. Officers tried to stop the truck, which then took off at a high rate of speed from the scene.

WATCH: Las Vegas police reveal more details about street takeover event, looking for bystander

Las Vegas police look for bystander hit by truck

Officers did not pursue the vehicle at that time but during the course of the investigation, detectives identified the driver as 22-year-old Cesar Sosa. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday and is facing several charges.

Detectives also found a social media video from that night and while Sosa was pulling a maneuver, he hit a bystander that was standing in the intersection.

LVMPD

Detectives are looking for that victim and are asking for the public's help to find them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 702-828-5766. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-3333 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.