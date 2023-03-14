Las Vegas police looking for missing 70-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Jacqueline Brush.
"She might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," police said.
Police said brush was last seen Monday in the valley wearing a black and white leopard print top with red capri pants. She also uses a walker.
Anyone with information regarding Jacqueline Brush and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.