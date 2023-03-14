Las Vegas police looking for missing 70-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Jacqueline Brush.

"She might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," police said.

LVMPD Jacqueline Brush

Police said brush was last seen Monday in the valley wearing a black and white leopard print top with red capri pants. She also uses a walker.

Anyone with information regarding Jacqueline Brush and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.