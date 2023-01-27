Las Vegas police looking for missing 3-year-old last seen near Desert Inn, Maryland

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 3-year-old Legend Day-Shempert.

Police say he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Day-Shempert was last seen on Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. near the 3600 block of Cambridge St. Las Vegas, Nevada. He was last seen wearing a Nike jacket, a Jordan shirt, and red pants.

Anyone with information regarding Legend Day-Shempert and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.