Las Vegas police looking for 19-year-old who went missing in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for 19-year-old Leilani Swanger.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Swanger may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

She was last seen in the 10000 block of Ruggles Mansion Avenue near N Hualapai Way and Grand Teton Drive July 13 around 10:11 a.m.

She is 5'2", 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. According to police, she was last seen with a pink hat, white shorts, a tye dye shirt and running shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Swanger and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.