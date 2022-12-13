Watch Now
Las Vegas police look for 73-year-old woman last seen in Spring Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail
Las Vegas police are asking for public assistance in locating 73-year-old Madeline Haferkamp, who was last seen on Nov. 25 in Spring Valley.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Dec 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for public assistance in locating 73-year-old Madeline Haferkamp, who was last seen on Nov. 25 in Spring Valley.

Haferkamp was last seen on Nov. 25 at 04:45 a.m. near the 5500 block of Bisset Ave. in Spring Valley. Police say she might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Madeline Haferkamp and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

