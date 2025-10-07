Las Vegas police locate missing, endangered man

UPDATE | Oct. 8

LVMPD said Benigno Hernandez has been located and thanks the community for their help.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a missing man who may be in emotional distress.

Benigno Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 6, around 6 p.m. near the 3900 block of Bridle Court.

The 75-year-old was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a baby blue polo shirt, black pants and white sandals.

He's described as 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing roughly 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Authorities said he may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about Hernandez is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

