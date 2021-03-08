Las Vegas police 'joining forces' to focus patrols on speeders, aggressive drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say they will be cracking down on aggressive drivers and speeders in March.

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to focus on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its Joining Forces to increase high-visibility patrols from March 15-29 for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Officials say exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year, according to the LVMPD.

Law enforcement says most drivers do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality.

The faster you drive, the less time you have to react. As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.