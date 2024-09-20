Las Vegas police involved in southeast valley shooting leaving one man dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in the southeast Las Vegas valley after police were involved in a shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened Friday morning at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of Rawhide Street, which is in the area of Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95/Interstate 11.

LVMPD Capt. Kurt McKenzie said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man trying to open door handles and threatening tenants in the area. McKenzie said officers contacted the man toward the back of the apartment, but said he was "immediately uncooperative."

Watch: Capt. Kurt McKenzie explains the investigation so far:

(Full Presser) Las Vegas police involved in shooting in southeast valley

The man used a car as a barrier to hide from officers. Police said he reached toward the passenger side of the car and took out an aluminum baseball bat.

Officers said as the man turned toward them, they used a taser, which officers said was ineffective.

The man continued to approach officers. One officer used the taser for a second and third time while another officer pulled out a gun and shot the man. Police said he immediately hit the ground.

Police said he was given aid but ended up dead on the scene. No officers or tenants were hurt.

McKenzie said this is an ongoing investigation.

This marks the LVMPD's ninth officer-involved shooting this year.

