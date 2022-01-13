Watch
Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Town Square mall

A traffic camera at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road shows the scene of a shooting involving Las Vegas Metro police on Wednesday, Jan. `12, 2022.
Traffic cam shows scene of police shooting near Town Square
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 02:21:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a shooting near Town Square mall on Wednesday night, according to a statement from the department.

The shooting happened in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, police said. One person is in custody.

No additional details about what happened were immediately offered by authorities.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and advised people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

