Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Town Square mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a shooting near Town Square mall on Wednesday night, according to a statement from the department.

The shooting happened in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, police said. One person is in custody.

No additional details about what happened were immediately offered by authorities.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and advised people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

