Las Vegas police identify 4 officers involved in deadly shooting on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified four officers involved in a deadly shooting on Monday.

Police said previously that a shootout occurred on Jan. 10 while SWAT was executing a search warrant on South Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive. Two officers were shot and treated at the hospital, and a third person was shot and killed during the incident.

Officers Brice Clements, Alex Gonzales, James Rothenburg and Sgt. Russell Backman were identified on Wednesday by the department as being involved.

RELATED: Vegas PD: Suspect killed, 2 officers shot during search warrant execution

Officer Clements is 36 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2009.

Officer Gonzales is 39 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2006.

Officer Rothenburg is 39 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2008.

Sgt. Russell Backman is 46 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 1999.

All officers are assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.