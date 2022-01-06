Watch
Police involved in shooting in east Las Vegas neighorhood

Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas are investigating a shooting that has involved one of their own officers Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports an officer was involved in a shooting in the east part of town in the 6700 block of Frances Celia Avenue.

Authorities say intersections near the scene are currently closed for their investigation and include Broadbent Boulevard and Broadlake Way.

The LVMPD did not release any further immediate information.

