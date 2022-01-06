Police involved in shooting in east Las Vegas neighorhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas are investigating a shooting that has involved one of their own officers Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports an officer was involved in a shooting in the east part of town in the 6700 block of Frances Celia Avenue.

Authorities say intersections near the scene are currently closed for their investigation and include Broadbent Boulevard and Broadlake Way.

We are investigating an Officer-Involved shooting near Broadbent and Russell. One suspect is down, all officers are OK. The intersections of Cherry and Superstition, Broadbent and Broadlake are shutdown to traffic. Please watch out for responding emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/4ZcKSJk4ng — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 6, 2022

The LVMPD did not release any further immediate information.

