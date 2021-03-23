Menu

UPDATE: Las Vegas police determine suspicious package not dangerous

Las Vegas police informed the media at 1:18 p.m. that the suspicious item had been deemed safe by Las Vegas Fire &amp; Rescue.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 20:54:54-04

1:18 P.M. UPDATE: Las Vegas police informed the media at 1:18 p.m. that the suspicious item had been deemed safe by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. This is an ongoing investigation. Road closures in the area have been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious item near a building in the 500 block of East Washington Avenue.

As a precaution, the building is being evacuated.

This is an ongoing investigation. Washington Avenue is shut down in both directions east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.

