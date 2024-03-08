Las Vegas police investigating 'suspicious item' near Gilespie Street, Sunset Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid the area near Sunset Road and Gilespie Street.

According to investigators, they are looking into a suspicious item inside of a building in the 6600 block of Gilespie Street.

While police haven't said what the item is, they did state the ARMOR section is responding "out of an abundance of precaution".

Evacuations are underway in the immediate area and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Road closures are also expected near Sunset Road and Gilespie Street. However, police haven't said how long those road closures may last.