Las Vegas police investigating shooting, crash near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

Flamingo, Maryland Parkway shooting and crash - 1/11/24
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 11, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting and a traffic crash, which injured three people.

According to police, the shooting happened at 2:26 p.m. in the 4200 block of Escondido Street, which is near E. Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway.

Investigators said no injuries have been reported related to the shooting, as of 4 p.m. However, the shooting led to a traffic collision on Tamarus Street at Flamingo Road and three people were taken to the hospital. Police said they have minor injuries.

According to Regional Transportation Commission officials, Tamarus Street is closed in both directions at Flamingo Road. They are advising motorists to use other routes.

No further details have been released, as of 4 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

