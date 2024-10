LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Police say this happened on Friday morning in the 200 block of E. Tropicana Avenue, which is near Koval Lane.

Investigators say no officers have been injured.

However, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story when we receive more information.