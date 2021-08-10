Las Vegas police investigating double homicide near Industrial, Wyoming Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue near Industrial Street and Wyoming Avenue.

The incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police say 2 women were killed and 1 man was critically injured. A man in his 70s was arrested after a barricade.

13 Action News has a crew on the scene. Watch Good Morning Las Vegas for more information.

The area is known as Naked City and is near The STRAT hotel-casino. Police say the shooting may have been a result of a rent dispute. There are many lower-income rental properties in the area.

Chicago Avenue is closed between Industrial and Commerce Street.

MAP OF THE AREA



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

