Las Vegas police identify suspect in this morning's double homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released the mug shot and name of the man who was arrested for shooting 2 women and 1 man shortly before 12:30 a.m. Aug. 1`0 at an apartment in Naked City.

Police have identified the suspect as 78-year-old Arnoldo Sanchez.

Police say patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue near Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas police investigating double homicide near Industrial, Wyoming Avenue

Upon arrival, they found a woman lying in a driveway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, a man with multiple gunshot wounds exited an apartment. He was transported to UMC Trauma.

After Sanchez surrendered, officers cleared the residence and located another deceased adult female inside.

The investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section indicates Sanchez was renting out rooms to the three victims.

An argument occurred between one of the female victims and Sanchez over unpaid rent. During the argument, Sanchez shot the victims.

Sanchez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of Murder and one count of Attempt Murder.

The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.