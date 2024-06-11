Las Vegas police identify officers who shot man during stabbing attempt in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The names of two officers who shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call have now been released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In an initial statement after the shooting, Metro police officials said the officers were called to the 5000 block of East Craig Road at 11:10 p.m. on June 8.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man standing outside an apartment complex, holding a woman hostage with a knife, police said.

Officials say the officers opened fire when the man retreated into an apartment and attempted to stab the woman.

Tuesday morning, the officers who fired their weapons during the incident were identified as Officer Alfredo Chavez and Officer Cruz Littlefield.

Chavez, 23, and Littlefield, 24, have both been employed with LVMPD since 2022 and are assigned to the East Community Policing Division.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave during an internal review of the shooting.

Channel 13 has requested an update on the status of the man and woman in this case. At last report, both had been taken to University Medical Center for treatment.