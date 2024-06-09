Man shot by police after attempting to stab woman in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by Las Vegas police on Saturday night.

This happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of E. Craig Road, which is near N. Nellis Boulevard.

Police received a 911 call from a woman requesting police assistance due to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, a man was standing outside of an apartment complex and holding a woman hostage with a knife.

Investigators said the man retreated into an apartment and attempted to stab the woman.

That's when two officers opened fire.

Police said the man and woman were both taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

No further details have been released, as of Sunday morning.

This is LVMPD's fourth officer-involved shooting in 2024.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at (702) 828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestopperesofnv.com.