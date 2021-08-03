Watch
Las Vegas police homicide detectives respond to Charlie Frias Park

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 10:32 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 01:33:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are responding to an incident in Charlie Frias Park located at 5250 W. Tropicana Ave.

LVMPD's Lt. Johansson will brief the media between midnight and 1:00 am.

No other information was released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

