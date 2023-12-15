Watch Now
Las Vegas police asking for public's help to find missing 90-year-old

Missing person - Duck Young Kim
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 15, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

According to investigators, 90-year-old Duck Young Kim was last seen on Friday at 6:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of St. Rose Parkway.

Police said he may be in emotional distress and need medical assistance.

Kim is described as being 5'6" and weighing about 135 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants, brown shoes, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons department at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

