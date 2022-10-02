Las Vegas police asking for public's help in finding 16-year-old last seen on October 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in finding a 16-year-old.

In the flyer police provided, they list Garcia as 5'2, with brown eyes and brown hair.

(1/2) Help us locate 16-year-old Vanya Garcia. She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. She was last seen on October 1.



VANYA GARCIA was last seen wearing - BLACK ZIP-UP HOODIE, BLUE SHORTS w/ FLORAL PRINT, and

PINK SHOES. pic.twitter.com/3O4WVFSQTF — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2022

16-year-old Vanya Garcia was last seen October 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada according to police. Garcia was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts with floral print, and pink shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.