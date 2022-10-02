Watch Now
Las Vegas police asking for public's help in finding 16-year-old last seen on October 1

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in finding a 16-year-old.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 02, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in finding a 16-year-old.

In the flyer police provided, they list Garcia as 5'2, with brown eyes and brown hair.

16-year-old Vanya Garcia was last seen October 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada according to police. Garcia was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts with floral print, and pink shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

