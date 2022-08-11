Las Vegas police asking for public assistance finding suspects in robbery of 90-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects involved in a strong-arm robbery of a 90-year-old man in a walker.

On July 24, 2022, police say two unidentified suspects followed a man from a convenience store to a bus stop located near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road.

The suspects reportedly proceeded to throw the elderly man to the ground and steal his money.

The first suspect is described as a Black male adult with a medium build and short hair, last seen wearing a white tank top and black Hustle Gang shorts. The second suspect is described as a Black male adult with a thin build and dreadlock style hair, last seen wearing a purple multi-color Rugrats print shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Southeast Area Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828- 8242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.