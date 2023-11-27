Las Vegas police asking for help finding vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle and persons of interest believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. near Boulevard Highway and Flamingo Road. Investigators said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

Detectives state they're looking for an early to mid-2000's Silver Scion XB and they believe it has "noticeable" front-end damage.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Las Vegas police said the vehicle they're looking for looks similar to this stock image showing a silver Scion.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.