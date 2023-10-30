18-year-old died 3 days after hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle from a hit-and-run that later killed an 18-year-old female.

Police said the hit-and-run occurred on Oct. 26 at 8:18 p.m. The 18-year-old was crossing outside a marked crosswalk on Boulder Highway north of Flamingo Road, according to a witness statement to police.

Police said the driver of a vehicle "impacted" the pedestrian while traveling north in the northbound travel lanes of Boulder Highway.

The vehicle is currently unknown but was described as a dark-colored sedan.

On Oct. 28, when police were advised of the crash, an officer conducted a preliminary investigation and learned from hospital staff that the pedestrian's injuries were life-threatening.

On Sunday, police were told by the Coroner's Office the pedestrian died to her injuries.

"The pedestrian’s death marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section."

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.